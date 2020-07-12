The Rotary Club of Maple Grove will continue its lively conversations on a variety of subjects in July.

On July 14, Nancy Alvarado, founder and executive director, and Frank Lizzi, youth director at Bricks to Bread will discuss how their organization is improving the lives of people in Costa Rica by building ovens for bread making.

On July 28, Beau Stadum, Maple Grove Rotary member and District Manager at Starbucks Corporation, will explain the coffee business from bean to coffee cup.

Although currently we are meeting remotely over the internet, the Rotary Club of Maple Grove normally meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the internet meetings. For more information call Tim Deets, 763-710-0351.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to portal.clubrunner.ca/2186

