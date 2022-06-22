Stages Theatre Company (STC) journeys “Under the Sea” with Ariel and her maritime friends in this enchanting tale of big dreams and true love. Performances of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.” run June 24 to Aug. 7, at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
This 60-minute adaptation of the ever-popular Disney film features the charming Academy Award-winning music and will delight audiences of all ages. In a quest to explore the world above, Ariel, the youngest mermaid daughter of King Triton, makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and jeopardizes not only her dreams, but the entire Mer-world.
Several Maple Grove residents are a part of the performances.
Aniya Hollie will be playing the part of Allana, is in the ensemble and is the under study for Sebastian. This is her third Stages Theatre Company production. Other Stages performances include Tuck Everlasting and You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She is a sophomore at Osseo Senior High.
Emily Anose is part of the ensemble and under study for the role of Ursula. This is her sixth show at Stages Theatre Company. Other performances at Steges include Tuck Everlasting, TYA, You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, The Most Magnificent Thing, Charlotte’s Web, and Crenshaw. She has also appeared in shows at Children’s Theatre Company and North Hennepin Community College.
Andrea Tehmeh is part of the ensemble. She is making her Stages Theatre Company debut. She is an eighth-grader from Maple Grove who loves to read.
“I want our audiences of all ages to feel what it would be like to live in a world of unbelievable beauty, and still want something else, something different, something more. I want our young people to listen to this timeless music bounce in their seats, and be filled with imagination of fathoms below surrounded by the colorful characters living under the sea. This musical is the perfect summer show for everyone and meant to be shared,” said Sandy Boren-Barrett STC Artistic Director and Director.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at 952-979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors (60+); $14 for children/students (ages 2-17).
“Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr”. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
