Maple Grove residents, Joel Liestman and Nicole Laudont, graduated in a class of 22 from Partners in Policymaking, a nine-month, comprehensive training in disability law and policies.
Liestman who has a son with Williams Syndrome took the course to increase his advocacy skills. The State Capitol visit allowed him to meet legislators interested in disability topics and open to work for positive change.
He also met elected representatives who don’t care about those with disabilities and considered them a drain on the system. In contrast, the class provided an invaluable support group of parents and adults with disabilities who understand the isolation and lack of understanding around disability issues. Liestman found the training most helpful in bringing a his focus on the need for adults with disabilities to find their voice and learn skills to advocate for themselves.
Nicole Laudont has a 3-year-old son with autism and lacking in fine motor and communication skills. The class provided her with a sharing community where she gained insights into parenting and now feels more competent and empowered to speak up for her son’s needs. She is especially interested petitioning for students with disabilities to be included in the regular classrooms activities.
Minnesotans with disabilities and parents of young children with developmental disabilities are encouraged to apply for the upcoming a comprehensive advocacy training course, Partners in Policymaking. The training is free to participants.
“Our goal is that graduates gain a clear understanding of disability law and policies. The training increases their self-confidence in advocating for their needs,” said Dr. Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. “As they have learned to speak up for people with disabilities, many have become leaders in their own communities.”
The Minnesota-inspired program is also offered in most states and several foreign countries.
Costs for the program are covered by a federal grant. Childcare and respite allowances are given, and overnight accommodations are provided for those who travel from outside the metro area to attend. Mileage is reimbursed, and meals are provided. Sessions are held at the Crowne Plaza Aire, at 3 Appletree Square in Bloomington, near Mall of America and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Limited to 35 Minnesotans, participants are selected by a panel of Partners graduates and representatives of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. The first session for the 2022 to 2023 program year is Sept. 16 to 17. Local experts and nationally recognized leaders in school inclusion, community organizing, governmental processes, and disability issues are among the presenters. Applications are due by July 15.
“This program is based on the belief that systems change is best brought about through the efforts of those most affected by them, and we seek to arm these individuals with the tools needed to be successful in the public policy arena,” said Wieck.
Those selected to participate in the program must attend all sessions and complete homework assignments. For further information on class expectations, or to get an application form, go to https://mn.gov/mnddc/partnersinpolicymaking/class40/index.html or contact Brenton Rice at brenton@togevents.com, or 651-242-6589.
