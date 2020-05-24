Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan recently announced the following appointments to area boards. Several residents were from Maple Grove.
Anne Lindgren was reappointed to the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board, with a term to expire Jan. 1, 2024. She is a teacher. The Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board is responsible for licensing teachers, developing licensure verification requirements, and evaluating candidates for compliance with statutory or rule requirements for licensure.
Brett Kilbourne was reappointed to the Board of High Pressure Piping Systems. His term expires Dec. 31, 2022. He is a utility company representative. The Board of High Pressure Piping Systems adopts rules to regulate high pressure piping licensure requirements and high pressure piping code for Minnesota.
Maya Nishikawa was reappointed to the Governor’s Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Intervention. Her term expires Jan. 1, 2024. She is a service provider representative. The Governor’s Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Intervention advises and assists the Minnesota Department of Education with fulfilling federal and state Early Childhood Special Education obligations for children with disabilities ages 0 up to kindergarten entrance and their families.
Duane Hendricks was reappointed to the Board of Electricity. His term expires Dec. 31, 2022. He is a master electrician/contractor. The Board of Electricity adopts rules to regulate electrical businesses and individual licenses and the National Electrical Code.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.