Maple Grove resident to be part of special encore of ‘Spookley The Square Pumpkin’

Stages Theatre Company has announced the return of audience favorite “Spookley The Square Pumpkin” in a brand new way. Stages invites everyone to discover the journey with “Spookley The Square Pumpkin: Out Of The Box,” featuring the stage play by Joe Troiano.
Based on the film “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” by Joe Troiano and Tom Hughes and the book “The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin” by Joe Troiano. Lyrics by Joe Troiano.
Maple Grove resident David Gamache will be participating in the production. He will be playing the roles of Big Tom and Little Tom.
He has been a part of Stages since 1998 as a youth performer and has stayed loyal to the theater he loves for over 20 years. He has been seen on stage most recently in “Charlotte’s Web” but also lent his talents behind the scenes as well. He most recently appeared in “Razia’s Shadow: A Puppet Rock Opera” at Matchbox Theater. Special dedication to his nephew T whose imagination and kindness inspires him in so many ways.
“Returning to Spookley The Square Pumpkin just one year after we performed it in our Jaycee Studio has been an emotional journey; I didn’t realize how much our square hero is needed right now,” said Braudt. “This heartfelt story by Joe Troiano with toe-tapping musical numbers by Jeff Zahn contains a message about accepting others despite their differences. But, at its roots, it’s a story about searching for identity, seeking community, and the risks that individuals take to be accepted.”
Based on the popular film and book, “Spookley The Square Pumpkin: Out Of The Box” is a flexible one-of-a-kind theatre experiences designed to engage families in the magic of storytelling adventures. With limited-time access to video content, unlocking participation into an adventure that’s unique to them, each Out of the Box experience also includes props, crafts and passes to a safe outdoor, socially distanced live in-person event.
To purchase visit: stagestheatre.org/spookley or call 952-979-1111. The experience costs $50 per experience for a household for up to 2 children and includes props, crafts, and family passes to event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.