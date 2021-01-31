Maple Grove resident part of Carlson School Board of Advisors

Mark Schindele

Maple Grove resident Mark Schindele is one of four business leaders named as new members of the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management’s Board of Advisors. 

Angela Busch of Ecolab, Nicole Graves of The Boeing Company, Laura Newinski of KPMG LLP, and Schindele of Target will join the board this academic year (2020-21). All four are University of Minnesota alumni.

In this role as Executive Vice President and Chief Stores Officer of Target, Schinedele leads more than 300,000 team members and oversees the operations of the company’s nearly 1,900 stores. Schindele joined Target in 1999 and has served in a variety of operational leadership roles since that time. Most recently he was senior vice president of properties, during which he was responsible for the company’s ambitious remodel and small-format strategies, enhancing the guest experience and introducing Target to new guests in densely populated and urban areas. Prior to joining Target, he held various merchandising roles at Macy’s. Schindele received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Carlson School.

The Carlson School Board of Advisors includes more than 40 senior executives representing a variety of companies and organizations across the globe. Together, they work closely with the Carlson School’s dean and leadership team to ensure a highly-engaged relationship with local and national businesses while providing valued assistance in seeking both monetary and non-monetary support from individuals and the corporate community.

