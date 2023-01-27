Maple Grove resident navigates change for Cross Community Players

(Submitted photo)

Cross Community Players and Maple Grove resident Bryan O’Neil is working on the challenges of find a new space for its winter production.

Maple Grove resident Bryan O’Neil, president of Cross Community Players (CCP), is navigating change for this community theater group as it enters its 42nd season.

O’Neil is a Senior Strategist for Wells Fargo and is passionate about the role of performing arts, especially musical theater, in the community. As a teenager, O’Neil auditioned for his first theater role with CCP in its 1992 production of “The Wizard of Oz” and has been involved ever since.

