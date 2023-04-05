Over the past 42 years, Cross Community Players has produced 85 plays and musicals. Accenting those shows have been the costume creations of many talented and creative designers and sewing volunteers.
One of those creators is Lori Schwartz of Maple Grove. With care and passion, she has preserved, used and shared costumes for multiple productions across the state.
Once housed in Rogers, the Cross Player’s collection outgrew its generously donated storage space. Schwartz realized many other local performance organizations had similar situations, yet they all held a plethora of unique items in their collections. Could there be a way to share these with other groups?
A new home and vision were founded in late 2019 for these collections at 315 Sixth Avenue SE in Osseo – an apropos setting located in the same building as the Escalate Dance Studios and YellowTree Theatre.
“This is a situation of many small successes,” according to Schwartz. “A lot of things fell into place at just the right time (except COVID-19 of course); space became available, volunteers stepped forward to help and Cross Community Players agreed to take the lead in the effort to create a shared costume collection.”
She added, “Increased costs of ready-made clothing, fabric, supplies and variable funding to the arts has made reuse and recycling essential to meet show budgets. Costumes embellish the visual element to our story telling.”
The idea behind the CCP Costume Center is to share the space and cost of storage of multiple collections from multiple owners and allows rental access of all the costumes in the shop. The rental fees help CCP offset the costs of storage space and small utilities. Cross Community Players has served over 60 organizations thus far, extending over a 300 mile radius from Osseo.
CCP board member and production manager Steve Eckes said, “We’re raising the bar on our offerings to the performing arts community by serving schools, non-profits, churches, performing groups and private enterprises. There is enormous potential and strength working together even though theater groups often compete for patrons. It is all about producing the best live and/or recorded theater experiences possible for our communities.”
The Costume Center, run solely by volunteers, is open by appointment by calling 763-257-5903 or emailing mail@crossplayers.org.
Note: Cross Community Players often hosts its auditions at the Costume Center; however, the upcoming production of “Footloose” requires more space for choreography than the Costume Center offers.
Auditions will be at Osseo United Methodist Church Tuesday, April 11, and Wednesday, April 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with callbacks on Thursday, April 13.
CCP’s “Footloose” will be performed the last two weekends of June at the Maple Grove Town Green. All costumes will come from the Costume Center.
