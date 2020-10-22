Maple Grove resident collects 900 bikes to donate

One of the best parts of childhood is having a bicycle and the freedom that comes along with it. Learning to ride a bike with confidence, riding around with friends and getting to control how fast or slow the bike goes are just some of the joys that a bike can provide to a child. But not every child has a family that can afford a bike or gets to experience any of those things.
Earlier this month, Allina Health hosted its annual Free Bikes 4 Kids event. Gently-used bikes are cleaned and fixed up and given to children in need for free.
Maple Grove resident Deb Fortner has been involved in the event for the past several years.
Fortner, a nurse, wife, mother and grandmother, first started volunteering with the event 10 years ago.
“I helped at collection sites and helped cleaned bikes too,” she said.
Then about four years ago she decided to donate bikes. “That year I took in nine bikes,” she said. “After that, I thought ‘I could do better than this.’”
Three years ago she found 99 bikes to donate to the Free Bikes 4 Kids event at Allina. Last year she donated 449 bikes.
This year she collected around 900 bikes to donate to underserved kids and families in Minnesota.
Motivated by the joy she knows children will feel when those bikes are refurbished and given to them for free, she has woven bike collections into her daily life. She looks on Craig’s List, the Nextdoor app and Facebook to find people looking to unload old bikes for free or a low price.
“Even if the bikes are free, I explain to the seller that I am collecting the bike for Free Bikes 4 Kids,” Fortner said. “People tell me what I am doing is great. Some will even tell me they have more bikes to give me.”
She also has family, coworkers and friends locating bikes for her. Fortner said her husband has gone to clean up days and found bikes that were going to be thrown away.
“I have had people I previously collected from in the past that have contacted me about taking more bikes,” she added. “Bikes are also very hard to find this year.”
Earlier this fall, Fortner and her kids and grandkids helped load the almost 900 bikes onto a truck from Allina at her home. Her husband volunteers by driving the truck.
“This is wonderful to be a part of,” Fortner said of the event. “It’s amazing.”
She plans to keep on collecting bikes to donate. She added, “I take each day as it comes and collect what I can.”
She said that the bikes will help provide kids the opportunity to have a healthier lifestyle. “Getting them active, it’s huge,” she said.
Fortner also likes that the bikes that are donated are given to a lot of different communities. “Kids from all over have the opportunity to pick out their own bike,” she said.
Fortner knows everyone can’t collect more than 800 bikes, but she hopes her story inspires more people to collect at least one bike for this annual event.
