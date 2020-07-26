Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced a local appointment to the Board of High Pressure Piping Systems.

Nirmal Jain, of Maple Grove, was appointed to the Board of High Pressure Piping Systems. Jain is a licensed mechanical engineer. The term runs now through Dec. 31, 2022. The Board adopts the high pressure piping code and rules that regulate licensing and registration of the high pressure piping industry.

