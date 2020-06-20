Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced the following appointment to the Minnesota Insurance Marketplace (MNsure) Board, which is responsible for operating the Minnesota Insurance Marketplace. This includes establishing the budget for the marketplace; establishing bylaws, policies, and procedures governing the operations of the Minnesota Insurance Marketplace; creating certification requirements that must be met by insurance providers; establishing policies and procedures to gather public comment; and establishing the policies and procedures for the operation of a navigator program, in-person assistance program, call center, and customer service provision for MNsure.
Andrew Whitman, of Maple Grove, was appointed to the MNsure Board as a member representing the interests of consumers eligible for individual market coverage. He is currently a Professor of Insurance at the Carlson School of Management and an AARP-IRS Tax Counselor. Previously, he served as the Deputy Commissioner and Acting Chief Counsel for the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and as an insurance and risk management consultant to corporations and government entities.
He has also served as a firefighter for the city of Maple Grove.
Whitman is a member of the Minnesota Insurance Guarantee Board, Minnesota State Bar Association, and Hennepin County Bar Association. He holds a PhD from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and a J.D. from the University of Minnesota.
He replaces Martha Eaves and will serve a term effective June 16, 2020 and expiring May 5, 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.