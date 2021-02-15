Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced a Maple Grove resident’s appointment to the LCCMR Trust Fund Citizen Selection Committee.

Nicole Kessler, Maple Grove, was appointed to a term effective Feb. 3 through Dec. 31.

The committee identifies citizen candidates to be members of the LCCMR, requests and reviews citizen candidate applications to be members of the commission, interviews the citizen candidates, and recommends an adequate pool of candidates to be selected for LCCMR membership by the Governor, the Senate, and the House of Representatives.

More information on the LCCMR Trust Fund Citizen Selection Committee can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

