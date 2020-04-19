Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced recently the following appointments to the Statewide Independent Living Council.

Nicole Meyer, of Maple Grove, was appointed to the Statewide Independent Living Council as a public member. Meyer’s term runs from Nov. 19, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2022. She is replacing Brian Wager.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments