Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced recently the following appointments to the Statewide Independent Living Council.
Nicole Meyer, of Maple Grove, was appointed to the Statewide Independent Living Council as a public member. Meyer’s term runs from Nov. 19, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2022. She is replacing Brian Wager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.