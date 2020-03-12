Stages Theatre Company is continuing its Capture the Memories season with “Iron Hearted Violet,” a production based on the book by Newbery Medal Winner and Minneapolis-based author Kelly Barnhill.

A Maple Grove resident is also part of that production. Jack Gilbert, an eighth grader at Osseo Middle School, is staring in the role of farmer and in the ensemble. This is Jack’s first production with Stages Theatre Company. Previous credits include “Aladdin Kids” and “Jungle Book Kids” with Bunce Backyard. He has also participated in North Branch Middle School Show Choir for two years and the Boys Choir at Osseo Middle School.  

“Iron Hearted Violet” will run at Stages Theatre Company now through March 22. It is approximately 60 minutes in length and is recommended for ages 7+. Visit stagestheatre.org for performance dates and times, to get tickets, or call the Box Office at 952-979-1111, option 4.

Princess Violet and her best friend, Demetrius, discover a hidden room in the castle. Inside the room is a strange book that tells the story of a wicked creature – the Nybbas – who was imprisoned in their world. Join Violet and Demetrius as they pair up with an ancient dragon to save their kingdom!

 “What I love about this story is that the youth save the world. They all become heroes in the end,” said director Jeannine Coulombe. “I love a good hero’s journey and this story is packed with them. It is such a fun, action-packed adventure and the fantasy world is complicated and exciting, but, in the end, the heart of the story is that love makes heroes of us all.”

