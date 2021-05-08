Maple Grove resident acting in ‘Shrek’

After a year of online performance, Ashland Productions is excited to return to the stage with a production of “Shrek: The Musical” featuring youth through adult performers from June 4 to 20. Adapted from the hit movie by the Tony Award-winning team of Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, this fun story of an unlikely hero and his misfit companions is not to be missed.
“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek....” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand... and his name is Shrek.
Maple Grove resident Marijke Groat will perform as the Fairy Godmother in the production.
Directed by Ashland’s Artistic Director Rob Sutherland, this production will feature Ashland’s signature combination of exceptional quality and intergenerational performance. “This past year has been difficult for everyone, and Ashland is excited to embrace Shrek and the quirkiness of each of the characters as our first show back with a live audience. All of the characters - Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and, yes, even the Duloc Citizens - teach us to embrace our weird and celebrate what makes us different.”
The artistic team includes vocal director Chad Garrels, choreographer Dylan Rugh, scene designer Brad Camitsch, costume designer Jessica Hughes, lighting designer Jacob Hofer and sound designer Born Into Royalty.
Performances will be at the Maplewood Community Center at 2100 White Bear Ave. N. in Maplewood. Parking is free.
Tickets range from $18 to $20, and Ashland is currently only selling at 50% capacity to meet MN Stay Safe guidelines. For complete information, visit: ashlandproductions.org
