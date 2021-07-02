Maple Grove recruits complete training with West Suburban Fire Academy

The 2021 West Suburban Fire Academy recently completed initial firefighter training. This year’s class included eight new Maple Grove Firefighters.
The West Suburban Fire Academy is a shared services effort with primary sponsorship shared by Golden Valley, Maple Grove, Plymouth, and the West Metro Fire Rescue District. Each year, new trainees start their path to becoming firefighters in January. In most cases, they attend basic orientation at their home departments before starting a formal firefighter academy training.
This year’s academy adjusted to safely conduct training within the limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush, “During COVID, students in schools and colleges shifted to distance learning. Our fire academy was able to do some of our training using virtual options in lieu of classroom meetings.”
Although students were able to do some training using distance learning, it was still important to be able to meet for hands-on skills practice. Chief Bush said, “Using blended learning, we were able to complete six hazardous materials training modules completely online, but we also were able to implement safety precautions for in-person training when possible. That allowed us to keep the academy on pace to graduate on time.”
This year’s training was conducted using recommended guidelines from the Minnesota Board of Firefighter Training and Education. Academy coordinators developed a proactive exposure protection plan using recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health. Protective measures included working in small groups, using physical distancing and face coverings to limit exposure risks.
Academy training meets on Monday and Thursday evenings over more than 20 weeks, including some Saturday sessions to provide additional hands-on practice, including live fire training and Minnesota state certification testing. The West Suburban Fire Academy is a shared effort that allows Maple Grove to provide high quality training to new firefighters with limited or no experience as firefighters. Chief Bush said, “One of the biggest advantages of hosting an academy with other departments is the ability to share highly qualified instructors.”
Primary instructors are considered subject matter experts for the instruction modules they lead. They team up with senior firefighters and fire officers from participating departments to provide a highly successful training environment. Students graduating from the West Suburban Fire Academy earn certification as firefighters and hazardous materials responders. Their Minnesota certifications are recognized by the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress and National Board of Fire Service Professional Qualifications (Pro-Board).
Maple Grove uses a fire department staffing model that depends on citizens willing to serve as part-time firefighters. The majority of Maple Grove’s over 100 paid on-call firefighters have full-time jobs while also serving their community as part-time firefighters. Maple Grove has a strong tradition of staffing its fire department with well-trained and professional part-time firefighters who respond to fires, motor vehicle crashes, and other emergencies when needed.
“Maple Grove has a small group of full-time firefighters who serve our community, but paid-on-call firefighters are the primary responders. Over the years we’ve learned the residents don’t always know that they can be a part of protecting their family and neighbors by becoming firefighters” said Chief Bush.
The Maple Grove Fire Department is currently seeking Maple Grove residents interested in joining the fire department. For more information, visit mgfire.info
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.