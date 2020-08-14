The 2020 West Suburban Fire Academy recently completed initial firefighter training. This year’s class included 10 new Maple Grove firefighters who completed classes, with sessions meeting two evenings each week. This year, COVID-19 caused a delay in completing academy training. Academy training was conducted mostly on Monday and Thursday evenings, but a few Saturdays were required to provide additional hands-on practice, including live fire training and state certification testing.
The Academy is a shared services effort with primary sponsorship shared by Golden Valley, Maple Grove, Plymouth, and the West Metro Fire Rescue District. Normally the academy runs about 20 weeks after starting in late January each year. However, in early March, COVID-19 precautions required suspension of face-to-face training, due to limitations associated with Governor Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency declaration.
According to Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush, “There’s never a good time to interrupt training for new firefighters. However, we were able to adapt our training to restart our academy in May.”
This year, the West Suburban Fire Academy introduced remote delivery of some classroom material using a web-based platform. “Normally we complete initial hazardous materials training using a combination of classroom and hands-on delivery,” Bush said. “This year, we were able to modify our schedule, so we completed six hazardous materials modules completely online using the Cisco WebEx video conferencing application.”
Although some of the classroom material could be shifted to the web-based platform, there was still training that required students to perform hands-on practice. Academy coordinators developed a proactive exposure protection plan using recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health. This included working in small groups, using physical distancing and face coverings to limit exposure risks.
The Academy is a shared effort among host departments that allows Maple Grove and mutual aid departments a way to provide high quality training to new firefighters with limited or no experience as firefighters. New firefighters are able to learn from senior firefighters and fire officers from Golden Valley, Maple Grove, Plymouth, and the West Metro Fire Rescue District. Lead instructors are considered subject matter experts for the modules they instruct.
Maple Grove uses a fire department staffing model that depends on citizens willing to serve as part-time firefighters. The majority of Maple Grove’s over 100 paid on-call firefighters have full-time jobs while also serving their community as part-time firefighters. Maple Grove has a strong tradition of staffing its fire department with well-trained and professional part-time firefighters who respond to fires, motor vehicle crashes, and other emergencies when needed.
Fire Chief Bush said, “We have a small group of career firefighters that support timely response, but paid on-call firefighters are the primary responders. We’ve found that many people living in Maple Grove are interested in serving their community, but don’t always realize that they can do so by becoming part-time firefighters.”
Recently, the West Suburban Fire Academy class of 2020 completed live burn training at the ABLE training facility in Burnsville. Students were assigned to attend either a morning session or an afternoon session. This training was conducted using recommended guidelines from the Minnesota Board of Firefighter Training and Education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.