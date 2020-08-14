Maple Grove, MN (55311)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.