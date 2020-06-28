Maple Grove recognizes retirement of HR specialist

Joyce Edmeier retired from working as an HR Specialist with the city of Maple Grove for the past 20 years.

 Carol Morris

The Maple Grove City Council and city staff recognized the retirement of HR Specialist Joyce Edmeier during the June 15 meeting.

Edmeier served the city in the Human Resources department for 20 years. June 15 marked her 20-year anniversary with the city.

Her original position was to focus on the hiring of Parks and Recreation employees, which was up to 500 a year. Throughout her 20 years, her workload grew and Edmeier’s skills provided helpful in more ways than just hiring.

She was a leader in the city’s Fit For Life Wellness program and help other city employees with benefits, leave, and other HR concerns.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments