The city of Maple Grove recently recognized two city employees’ retirements. Police Officer Jeff Albers and Parks and Recreation bookkeeper Marlys Winge were recognized at the July 20 Maple Grove City Council meeting.
POLICE OFFICER JEFF ALBERS
Officer Albers honorably served the city and Maple Grove Police Department for the past 23 years. He also served as a deputy with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office for three years.
In 1997, Officer Albers began his career with Maple Grove as a police officer. He held various specialty positions to include field training officer, emergency response unit, Hennepin County SOP committee, trailer camera committee, and bike patrol duties. He regularly engaged the community through Shop with a Cop, Minnesota Polar Plunge, and Citizens’ Police Academy activities.
Throughout his career, he received nearly 40 letters or documents of appreciation for his high quality work. In 2019, Officer Albers was awarded the Department Medal of Honor for his selfless and professional actions during a critical incident in 2017.
That same year he received the I-94 West Chamber of Commerce First Responder Award. He was a member of emergency response unit when the team received the highest distinction of “top team” during the annual multi-jurisdictional competition.
He was proud to honor fallen officers by participating in the annual Law Enforcement Officer Memorial events.
Officer Albers is a committed officer who will be greatly missed professionally. “Most importantly we will miss a dear friend and colleague,” a city press release stated. “The city of Maple Grove wishes him well on retirement and the next chapter in life.”
MARLYS WINGE
Winge served the city of Maple Grove as a bookkeeper in the Parks and Recreation Department for 42 years. She was hired in 1978 and became the eighth staff person in the office along with three parkkeepers. At that time, the population of Maple Grove was around 7,000 residents.
She and husband Spank have lived in their same house in the Kerber Park neighborhood for 55 years. In the early days, their neighborhood was the edge of development with farm fields backing up to their home. She has enjoyed watching the city grow.
Winge led the department’s bookkeeping — making sure the many contractors, vendors and suppliers were properly paid. She later assisted in the management of department payroll especially during the summer when the part-time employee base grew to hundreds.
She has been a dedicated part of the department, and she will be deeply missed. “We wish Marlys the very best in her retirement,” the city press release said.
