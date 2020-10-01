Each October is designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. 2020 is the fourth year the city of Maple Grove will use purple lights during the month to raise awareness that there is help and hope for victims of domestic violence.
Each evening in October purple lights will be lit at the Town Green and on the trees at the main entrance of the Maple Grove Public Safety Facility. The lights are a symbol that our community:
• Takes a stand against domestic violence
• Shows victims they have a voice and the city is listening
• Offers support and resources for survivors
• Remembers the victims
• Encourages an open dialogue about the topic
Domestic violence is a serious crime that dramatically impacts the safety and health of individuals and communities across the country. Unfortunately, the city experienced the tragic results of domestic violence with the murder of six individuals in 2020. Maria Pew tragically lost her life on April 30 at the hands of her husband and is one of the six victims.
Maple Grove Police Department is dedicating this year’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month to Maria and the work her parents are doing to honor Maria and all other victims of domestic violence through “Maria’s Voice” nonprofit organization.
Part of this work and recognition is a candlelight vigil Wednesday, Oct. 7, to honor the 22 people lost in Minnesota this year to domestic violence. The community is invited to gather at Town Green Maple Grove, 7991 Main Street, from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The program runs from 6 to 7 p.m. and includes music, speaker, and vigil. Candles are provided. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather, bring a lawn chair, wear a mask, and maintain social distance. Free parking is provided at the public ramp at the Maple Grove library.
The Maple Grove Police Department continues to work closely with Cornerstone, a violence prevention organization, to provide victims with resources and support. If someone or someone they know has been the victim of domestic violence, please call 9-1-1. Additional resources can be obtained by contacting the Maple Grove Police Department at 763-494-6100 or Cornerstone at 1-866-223-1111.
The city of Maple Grove and the Maple Grove Police Department understands and takes seriously the devastating effects domestic violence can have on a community. Join in our efforts to break the silence, offer help, and bring hope.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.