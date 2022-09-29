Each year the Maple Grove City Council designates October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence is a serious crime that dramatically impacts the safety and health of individuals and communities across our country. Locally, the city partners with the Domestic Violence Awareness and Action’s Purple Lights Initiative as well as Maria’s Voice.
2022 is the sixth year the city will use purple lights during the month to raise awareness that there is help and hope for victims of domestic violence. Each evening in October, purple lights will be lit at the Town Green as well as the trees at the main entrance of the Maple Grove Public Safety Facility.
In addition, community members are invited to use purple lights at their home or property to recognize the impact domestic violence can have on a community and to show support for victims and survivors.
Maria’s Voice, a local nonprofit, is hosting a community tribute Thursday, Oct. 6. The organization works in honor of Maria Pew, a Maple Grove resident who tragically lost her life in an act of domestic violence in April 2020. The special event will celebrate community actions in preventing domestic violence. The program runs from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Town Green, 7991 Main Street, and includes speakers, music, and candlelight vigil (candles provided). Visit mariasvoice.org for details, including a way to honor someone special at the October event.
The Maple Grove Police Department continues to work closely with Cornerstone, a violence prevention organization, to provide victims with resources and support. If anyone is or knows someone that has been the victim of domestic violence, contact the Maple Grove Police Department at 763-494-6100 or Cornerstone at 952-884-0330 or cornerstonemn.org. In an emergency, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1.
The city of Maple Grove and the Maple Grove Police Department understands and takes seriously the devastating effects domestic violence can have on a community. Join in the efforts to break the silence, offer help, and bring hope.
