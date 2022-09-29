Each year the Maple Grove City Council designates October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence is a serious crime that dramatically impacts the safety and health of individuals and communities across our country. Locally, the city partners with the Domestic Violence Awareness and Action’s Purple Lights Initiative as well as Maria’s Voice.

2022 is the sixth year the city will use purple lights during the month to raise awareness that there is help and hope for victims of domestic violence. Each evening in October, purple lights will be lit at the Town Green as well as the trees at the main entrance of the Maple Grove Public Safety Facility.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments