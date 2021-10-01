Each October is designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. 2021 is the fifth year the city of Maple Grove will use purple lights during the month to raise awareness that there is help and hope for victims of domestic violence.
Every evening in October, purple lights will be lit at the Town Green as well as the trees at the main entrance of the Maple Grove Public Safety Facility. The lights are a symbol that our community:
• Takes a stand against domestic violence
• Listens to the voices of victims
• Offers support and resources for survivors
• Remembers the victims
• Encourages an open dialogue about the topic
Domestic violence is a serious crime that dramatically impacts the safety and health of individuals and communities across our country. “Maria’s Voice,” a nonprofit organization in Maple Grove, is hosting a vigil for hope and healing on Wednesday, Oct. 7, to honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The organization was founded last year by the parents of Maria Pew, a Maple Grove resident who tragically lost her life in April 2020, due to domestic violence.
On Oct. 7, the community is invited to gather from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Angel of Hope statue located in the Maple Grove Arboretum, 9400 Fernbrook Lane. The program includes a candlelight vigil, speakers, and music. Candles are provided. Attendees are required to wear a mask. Parking is available at the upper and lower arboretum lots.
The Maple Grove Police Department continues to work closely with Cornerstone, a violence prevention organization, to provide victims with resources and support. If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, call 911. Additional resources can be obtained by contacting the Maple Grove Police Department at 763-494-6100 or Cornerstone at 1-866-223-1111.
The city of Maple Grove and the Maple Grove Police Department understands and takes seriously the devastating effects domestic violence can have on a community. Join in the city’s efforts to break the silence, offer help, and bring hope.
