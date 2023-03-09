Recently, the Maple Grove Police Department hosted its reserve program banquet to honor the service of the entire unit. In 2022, dedicated police reserve officers volunteered over 1,000 hours to assist the department in providing public safety services to the community.

Spouses and family members were also recognized for their sacrifice as reserve officers are called away from home to serve in addition to their daily employment or other commitments.

