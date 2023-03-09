Recently, the Maple Grove Police Department hosted its reserve program banquet to honor the service of the entire unit. In 2022, dedicated police reserve officers volunteered over 1,000 hours to assist the department in providing public safety services to the community.
Spouses and family members were also recognized for their sacrifice as reserve officers are called away from home to serve in addition to their daily employment or other commitments.
A special recognition was made for two members of the reserve unit who retired this year. Tim Woodbury served over 15 years with a total of 3,000 volunteer hours. He held the rank of sergeant and led the unit’s operations and leadership succession.
Mike Galvin served over 10 years with a total of 1,000 volunteer hours.
The city of Maple Grove thanked both Tim and Mike for the valuable time they shared and many contributions they made to help keep the community safe, in a press release.
Reserve officers are well-trained, including a 10-week school through the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department. In addition, they receive first aid, water safety, traffic direction, and search and rescue training.
The reserves provide a wide variety of services including:
• Assist Maple Grove schools with activities and carnivals
• Assist with special events, celebrations, and activities in Maple Grove and neighboring communities
• Available for emergencies or disasters
• Work sporting events and park and recreation activities
The press release said, “Maple Grove is safer and relationships are stronger with our citizens and within the agency because of the reserve officers. The city, police department, and community appreciate their selfless commitment.”
Visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov to learn more about the Police Reserve Program and how to join the reserve unit.
