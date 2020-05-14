The city of Maple Grove recently had several retirements of long-time employees — Dan Caron, Steve Solomon and Frank Weber. These three employees had a total of 80 years of service combined.
Due to COVID-19, the city was unable to gather staff and family members together as it normally would to honor these employees.
DAN CARON
Dan Caron, Community Center Maintenance Technician in the Parks and Recreation Department, has been a dedicated employee and an integral part of the Maple Grove Community Center maintenance staff for over 22 years. His dedication to the facility has been exemplified by his drive for knowledge of facility and equipment maintenance best practices.
Caron provided volumes of thorough documentation and historic records during his management of the facility and equipment. His propensity for details was greatly valued and has put the community center in an excellent place to transition into its next phase.
He left service with the city on March 31 to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.
STEVE SOLOMON
Steve Solomon, Fire Safety Specialist with the Fire Department, retired on April 24. His retirement will mark the end of 35 years of continuous service to the community. This is an incredible milestone for both Solomon and the Minnesota fire service.
Solomon joined the Maple Grove Fire Department in the spring of 1985 as a firefighter. He moved up through the ranks to Fire Lieutenant at Station 1 and then to Station 1 District Chief.
He was one of the first members of the Maple Grove radiological response team. This group of firefighters performs critical response for the State of Minnesota in the event of a radiological emergency involving one of the two nuclear power plants in Minnesota.
Solomon retired from his duties as a paid on-call firefighter in 2003 when he was hired as the first full-time fire safety specialist for the city. Since that time, he has continued to respond to emergency calls, but he also became a key player in the maintenance and management of fire equipment.
He has always been dedicated to serving the Maple Grove Fire Department and providing emergency response to the citizens of Maple Grove.
FRANK WEBER
Frank Weber, Community Center Operations Supervisor in the Parks and Recreation Department, has been a committed leader the Maple Grove Community Center maintenance operations and ice area management since the facility opened over 23 years ago.
His work involved a wide variety of mechanical, technical and other general maintenance systems. He was instrumental with making facility upgrades, enhancing efficiencies, and maintaining appearances of the community center.
Weber’s love of skating and ice arena operations was a huge asset as he developed many positive relationships and nurtured valued partnerships with youth hockey, high school hockey and the general skating world.
His good humor and willingness to help out whenever called upon will be missed by all. He retired from service with the city on May 1.
