As of Dec. 31, the city of Maple Grove is saying goodbye to two council members who have been committed to the community for decades – Karen Jaeger and Phil Leith.

Karen Jaeger is leaving service as a city council member after almost 25 years. Jaeger was first elected to the City Council in the 1998 election, taking office in January 1999. Subsequently, she was re-elected in five more elections. And, she never missed a City Council meeting in all that time.

