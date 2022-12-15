As of Dec. 31, the city of Maple Grove is saying goodbye to two council members who have been committed to the community for decades – Karen Jaeger and Phil Leith.
Karen Jaeger is leaving service as a city council member after almost 25 years. Jaeger was first elected to the City Council in the 1998 election, taking office in January 1999. Subsequently, she was re-elected in five more elections. And, she never missed a City Council meeting in all that time.
Over the years, Jaeger has served in many ways, including council liaison to the Lake Quality Commission, Planning Commission, Park Board, and Arbor Committee as well as city representative to the Shingle Creek and West Mississippi Watershed Commissions and Northwest Hennepin League of Municipalities.
In addition, she has always been a strong supporter of crime prevention and police department programs, especially DARE and National Night Out. Jaeger also takes pride in being a graduate of the first Maple Grove Citizens Police Academy. She has been committed to ensuring clean lakes and safe trails throughout Maple Grove and has also been a longtime supporter of our city’s farmers market.
Beyond her extensive experience in local government, Jaeger’s service extended to a variety of organizations – District 279 Foundation, Osseo Book Club, Maple Grove Rotary, Robbinsdale Area Shrine Club Ladies Auxiliary, and Rice Lake Ridge Homeowners Association.
Phil Leith has been in service to the city of Maple Grove for 22 years — 16 years on the City Council, four years on the Planning Commission, and two years on the Citizen Long-Range Improvement Committee.
Leith was well-versed on city happenings and understood the impact City Council actions and decisions have on both the public and private sector. He was active in the conversation and consideration of projects – no matter how big or small. In his role, Leith also served as the liaison to the Park Board, offering guidance and input from the City Council perspective.
He has always been excited about the opportunities that Maple Grove provides its residents, businesses, and visitors. Over the years, he could be found at many grand openings, ribbon cuttings, and local events whether serving in his official capacity or as a resident.
In addition to being an involved council member, Leith has been a longtime member of the Maple Grove Lions and Lord of Life Lutheran Church – giving hundreds of hours in service to those affiliations. With having his own successful business, it comes as no surprise there are many demands on the council member’s time. A recognition event for Leith will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. with a program at 3:45 p.m. The public is invited to attend this event at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway.
According to the city, Jaeger and Leith have been dedicated public servants and an integral part of Maple Grove’s well-planned growth and progress. Their contributions have made a difference and will have a lasting impact on the community.
