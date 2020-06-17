The COVID-19 pandemic has turned many things upside down, such as going to school, going out to eat or shopping. Potential home buyers are also in a unique situation.
During March and April, home buyers depended on slide shows, 360-degree tours and conversations with their realtors.
A Maple Grove father/son realtor team, Michael and Brandon Doyle, has been working to help their clients safely find the perfect home.
“Every effort is being made to ensure the safety of clients and reduce their potential exposure to COVID-19 including having hand sanitizer, gloves and masks available for those who want or need to use them,” Brandon Doyle said. “Sellers are leaving lights on and doors open for showings to reduce the amount of surfaces that visitors are touching, and overlapping showings have been eliminated. Virtual streaming showings via Facetime, Zoom or similar platform are available for interested buyers and 360 tours have become much more widely adopted by agents.”
He added that home showing activity did slow down during the pandemic. The new listings were down in March and April compared to last year however attractive low-interest rates have helped fuel demand and pricing are continuing to rise.
Now that Governor Tim Walz has allowed more businesses to open at partial capacity and the number of people allowed to gather grows, so do the plans to keep home buyers and sellers safe. “We expect there will be a large number of sellers entering the market, agents will continue to practice safe social distancing and increased sanitization during showings and meetings,” he said. “Many title companies have started having clients pre-sign documents at separate times instead of meeting together at the closing table. I think we’re going to see an increased adoption of things like 360 virtual tours, electronic signatures for documents and pre-signing for closings.”
There are also other plans in place to keep everyone safe. Doyle said the overlapping of home showings has been eliminated. He said, “Private showings conducted by their agent are a safe way for home buyers to see homes they’re interested in without any additional contact with other parties. Both agents and homeowners are making hand sanitizer, masks and gloves available for those who want them
