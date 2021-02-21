Brandon Doyle, a Maple Grove real estate agent, is focused on showcasing the latest technology trends and resources for other professionals in the industry to create a positive experience for consumers.
It was recently announced he was named one of 39 national “Real Estate Newsmakers Futurists” by RISMedia, the publisher of Real Estate Magazine.
“I consider myself a student of real estate and marketing,” He said. “Every day I learn something new and am grateful for the opportunity to share ideas and collaborate with others in the industry.”
In 2020, Doyle and his business partner, Colton Pratt, created over 70 quality videos about smart home tech trends and product reviews on their YouTube channel, Home Tech Decisions. In addition to co-hosting his show, Doyle has also written three books and almost 100 articles about smart home technology, published in many top-tier real estate publications.
RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers is designed to recognize those individuals making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the residential real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect real estate professionals and the consumers and communities they serve. RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers were chosen based on nominations received through an online nomination process on RISMedia.com, and by nominations from RISMedia’s in-house editorial team and other industry sources.
As a real estate industry consultant, best-selling author and nationally recognized speaker, Doyle is known for implementing cutting-edge technology like aerial photography, video, 3D tours and smart home technology into the day-to-day operations of real estate sales. For more information visit doylerealestateteam.com.
Maple Grove real estate agent named ‘newsmakers futurist’
Brandon Doyle, a Maple Grove real estate agent, is focused on showcasing the latest technology trends and resources for other professionals in the industry to create a positive experience for consumers. It was recently announced he was named one of 39 national “Real Estate Newsmakers Futurists” by RISMedia, the publisher of Real Estate Magazine.“I consider myself a student of real estate and marketing,” He said. “Every day I learn something new and am grateful for the opportunity to share ideas and collaborate with others in the industry.”In 2020, Doyle and his business partner, Colton Pratt, created over 70 quality videos about smart home tech trends and product reviews on their YouTube channel, Home Tech Decisions. In addition to co-hosting his show, Doyle has also written three books and almost 100 articles about smart home technology, published in many top-tier real estate publications.RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers is designed to recognize those individuals making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the residential real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect real estate professionals and the consumers and communities they serve. RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers were chosen based on nominations received through an online nomination process on RISMedia.com, and by nominations from RISMedia’s in-house editorial team and other industry sources.As a real estate industry consultant, best-selling author and nationally recognized speaker, Doyle is known for implementing cutting-edge technology like aerial photography, video, 3D tours and smart home technology into the day-to-day operations of real estate sales. For more information visit doylerealestateteam.com.
Brandon Doyle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.