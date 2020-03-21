Omega Property Management, a homeowner association management company, has hired two new employees as association managers.

The employees, Matt Overbeck and Miranda Morris, will contribute to the company’s growth by ensuring that Omega Property Management continues to provide a high level of service to their clients. Their main responsibilities are to visit properties, prepare management reports and budgets, communicate with homeowners and board members and schedule maintenance and repairs.

Overbeck most recently worked as site manager for Goldmark in Fargo, North Dakota. He managed close to 400 rental units, pursued new and renewal leases, advertised for vacancies, scheduled vendors, collected and ran rent payments. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from North Dakota State University.

Morris formerly worked in managerial roles for Ulta Beauty and other retail chains. She studied psychology at Bemidji State University.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments