Omega Property Management, a homeowner association management company, has hired two new employees as association managers.
The employees, Matt Overbeck and Miranda Morris, will contribute to the company’s growth by ensuring that Omega Property Management continues to provide a high level of service to their clients. Their main responsibilities are to visit properties, prepare management reports and budgets, communicate with homeowners and board members and schedule maintenance and repairs.
Overbeck most recently worked as site manager for Goldmark in Fargo, North Dakota. He managed close to 400 rental units, pursued new and renewal leases, advertised for vacancies, scheduled vendors, collected and ran rent payments. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from North Dakota State University.
Morris formerly worked in managerial roles for Ulta Beauty and other retail chains. She studied psychology at Bemidji State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.