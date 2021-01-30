Notable local speakers will be presenting at the Rotary Club of Maple Grove in February.
On Feb. 2, Dr. Rolando Garcia, president of North Hennepin Community College, will be speaking on the impact of the foreign policy regarding Cuba.
On Feb. 9, Dr. Doug Broman and his adopted daughter Karina Kittok will give an update on the 20-year partnership between the Rotary Club of Maple Grove and the Homeless Children’s Crisis Center in Latvia.
On Feb. 16, Kofi Fynn-Aikins PhD, president of Hope for Sisi’s Kids, will talk about his organization’s support for a rural community elementary school in Ghana.
Although currently meeting remotely over the internet, the Rotary Club of Maple Grove normally meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join our meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan at 952-818-9100.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to maplegroverotary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.