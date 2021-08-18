Since July 1, the Maple Grove Police Department has seen an uptick in theft from autos.
“We’ve had a total of 46 theft from autos reported to us throughout the entire city, but 2/3’s (29) of those have exclusively been in the residential areas to the west of Interstate 94 and Interstate 494,” Todd Strege, Maple Grove Crime Prevention Officer said. “Of the 29 theft from autos, over 80% of them occurred simply because vehicles have been left unlocked. We’ve also had six reports, in addition to the 29, of vehicle tampering which means someone rummaged through an unlocked vehicle, but didn’t take anything.”
With all these vehicles being unlocked, the department also seen an increase in residential burglaries. According to Strege, this has occurred because with the unlocked cars it has given thieves access to the garage door openers left within these vehicles. “We’ve also had some of these where cars were parked within a garage where the garage door was left open overnight and/or a service door unlocked,” he added.
The Maple Grove Police is asking for the public’s help. They should consider doing the following things:
• If you have vehicles parked outside regularly please ensure that they’re locked up with no valuables in them.
• Please make sure that your garage doors are closed every night.
• Turn on your outside house lights. Lighting is a deterrent to criminal activity.
Maple Grove officers have been saturating neighborhoods that have been impacted, but there are over 300 miles of city streets in Maple Grove. Residents are the eyes and ears within their neighborhoods. People should call 911 immediately if they see any/all suspicious activity so officers can check into it.
