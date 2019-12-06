The Maple Grove Police Department is trying a new initiative. The department recently became involved with the Lights On! program.
The program is through Micogrants, a company that works with businesses for donations, repairs shops for service work, and law enforcement that encounter citizens who are stopped for equipment violations, according to Maple Grove Police. Violations include a headlight or other car bulb that is out on a vehicle.
This new program allows an officer to issue a voucher to a citizen who may need assistance with the cost of getting a light replaced on their vehicle. The citizen can then take the voucher to a participating repair shop to have the light replaced at no charge.
Maple Grove Police will be closely tracking to the vouchers to see how many are redeemed for a free bulb replacement.
For more information on the Lights On! program, visit lightsonus.org
