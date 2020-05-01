Maple Grove police searching for missing woman

Maple Grove police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
On April 30, around 6 p.m., the Maple Grove Police Department took a report of a missing person near Eagle Lake and Pike Lake on the 11700 block of Red Fox Drive.
“It was reported that Maria Fury had left for a walk around 11 a.m. [April 30] and she hasn’t been heard from since,” Maple Grove Police said. “We ask that property owners around the lakes check their own property and report anything suspicious to the Maple Grove Police Department.”
Fury is described as a 28-year-old female, 4’10” and 90 pounds. She is Hispanic with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black polo athletic style shirt and black pants with a pink strip on the side.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting police with this active investigation.
If anyone has information, contact Detective Holzerland at 763-494-6204 or 763-494-6100. If someone sees Fury, call 911.
