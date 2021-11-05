Maple Grove police responded to the report of a shooting a gas station Oct. 27, at 1:08 a.m. The gas station was located on the 11900 block of 73rd Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound. Maple Grove police state he was transported to the hospital by ambulance. He is expected to survive.
In a statement, police said the 21-year-old male suspect who fired the firearm was cooperative and arrested at the scene without incident.
The preliminary investigation shows the individuals involved are acquaintances and had arranged to meet at the gas station. In the police statement, a physical altercation occurred between the two individuals just prior to the shooting.
This is an open and active investigation. There is no danger to the public.
The Maple Grove Police Department was assisted by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Osseo Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and North Memorial Ambulance.
