The Maple Grove Police Department have someone in custody in connection with a shooting death on April 19.

According to Maple Grove police, just after 7 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to the 11800 block of 80th Ave. to the report of a shooting.

“Upon arrival, officers found one deceased adult on the scene,” Maple Grove police said. “One adult individual was taken into custody.”

This is an isolated incident. Police say there is no threat to the community.

The Maple Grove Police Department is actively working the case and is assisted by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. This is an open and active investigation. No further information has been released at this time.

