Maple Grove Police investigating suspicious death

Maple Grove Police are investigating a death of a 40-year-old female on March 10.
Just after 4 p.m. on March 10, the Maple Grove Police Department received a 911 call on the report of a female unresponsive inside a single-family residence on he 8600 block of Quarles Road.
"Upon arrival, the victim was found deceased and the manner of death appears suspicious," the Maple Grove Police said in a press release.
Maple Grove Police, along with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, are working the case. This is an open and active investigation and no other information has been released at this time.
There is also no known threat to the community.
The police department is asking anyone who may have been in the area or may know something, to contact Detective Brad Holzerland at 763-494-6204.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.