Maple Grove police, fire to collect diapers for CROSS families

(Submitted graphic)

The Maple Grove Police and Fire Departments will be hosting a Fill the Truck Diaper Drive event for CROSS Services Saturday, April 29.

About 5% of the individuals that CROSS Services sees each month are children 4 years old and younger. And what do the families of those children need for them on a regular basis? Diapers. But oftentimes the agency is unable to provide these critical resources to their families simply because they aren’t frequently donated.

In fact CROSS Services is currently out of diapers sizes 4 and up. Now is the public’s opportunity to help these littlest customers of CROSS Services.

