Maple Grove police, fire to collect diapers for CROSS families

About 5% of the individuals that CROSS Services sees each month are children 4 years old and younger. And what do the families of those children need for them on a regular basis? Diapers. But oftentimes the agency is unable to provide these critical resources to their families simply because they aren’t frequently donated.
In fact CROSS Services is currently out of diapers sizes 4 and up. Now is the public’s opportunity to help these littlest customers of CROSS Services.
On Saturday, April 29, from noon to 4 p.m., the Maple Grove Police and Fire Departments are holding a “Fill The Truck” Diaper Drive event for CROSS Services. Bring donation of diapers and/or pull-ups, especially in sizes 4 and up, to Maple Grove Fire Station #2, at 13450 Maple Knoll Way in Maple Grove.
“The Maple Grove Fire Department has a long history of serving our community,” said Jeremy Berger, a Fire Inspector/Educator with Department. “Holding this diaper drive for CROSS Services continues the call to support the residents of our community in their time of need.”
Pat Schwalbe, Business Development and Community Relations Manager at CROSS Services said, “Diapers are a big ticket expense in a family’s budget, especially when they’re going through stressful times. We are so grateful to the Maple Grove Fire Department and Police Department for coordinating this drive, and to everyone in the community who participates. Thank you, every package counts!”
If you’re unable to make it to the “Fill the Truck” Diaper Drive on April 29, people can bring their diaper donations to CROSS Services by May 5 (or any time) and still be included in the agency’s efforts to bring hygiene and comfort to the little ones they serve.
About CROSS Services
CROSS Services provides emergency services—food, clothing, housing assistance, and more—to people experiencing financial hardship. More than simply addressing immediate crises, CROSS is committed to working closely with families as they move toward long-term stability.
CROSS serves several communities in northwestern Hennepin County, and works collaboratively with other organizations to provide wrap-around support for families in need. Hundreds of volunteers give thousands of hours to make it possible for CROSS to serve more than 5,000 individuals annually.
An established non-profit with a forty-six year history of service in the community, CROSS Services responsibly stewards donations to maximize impact.
