Early Sunday morning, Oct. 31, Maple Grove police and fire responded to a report of a house fire on the 9300 block of Juneau Lane in Maple Grove.
A first alarm assignment at 3:20 a.m. requested Maple Grove Fire Stations 2 and 4 respond to a house fire. Dispatchers noted that the 911 caller reported their attached garage was on fire and smoke was filling their home.
The caller also noted that they were in a wheelchair on the upper floor of the home.
Multiple Maple Grove police squads immediately responded to the call and arrived on scene within several minutes and confirmed that the garage was fully involved with fire, which was spreading into the upper levels of the building.
Police officers located one resident in a wheelchair on the balcony deck of the unit on fire. This style of deck does not have an outside stairway leading down to the ground. One of the officers drove his patrol car up onto the lawn and positioned it at the base of the balcony. Working as a team, officers used the patrol car as a rescue platform to reach the resident waiting on the balcony.
Officers were able to use a portable patient transport device in the form of a reenforced cloth stretcher with multiple handles to lift the resident up over the balcony railings, move them to the ground level, and transfer them to paramedics from North Ambulance for additional care.
Officers also confirmed that all residents in the dwelling’s four units were safely evacuated from the building. This allowed firefighters to concentrate on fire attack.
Maple Grove Assistant Fire Chief Rob Pearson arrived on scene and requested the event be upgraded to a second alarm, which directed fire resources from Maple Grove Fire Stations 3 and 5 to go to the scene and Station 1 to provide city coverage for subsequent emergency calls during this event. A second alarm also requested a LSU (life safety unit) firefighter rehabilitation trailer from Golden Valley to provide health monitoring and rehydration to firefighters between fire attack work cycles.
Pearson also determined there was active fire in at least of two of the four units of the quad-home building. He directed a crew from Maple Grove Engine 21 stretch a ground monitor to spray water into the burning garage and crews from Maple Grove Engine 41 and Ladder 21 to take handlines into the building to address interior fire conditions. Additional crews battled deep-seated pockets of fire in ceilings and void spaces with assistance from the Osseo Fire Department.
Paramedics with North Ambulance evaluated and transported three occupants of the dwelling to North Memorial for treatment of possible smoke inhalation. This fire is currently under investigation by Maple Grove and Hennepin County Fire Investigators.
