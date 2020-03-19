The Maple Grove Police Department announced March 18 that both the city government center and police department will be open to the public but with limited access.
This in an effort to continue providing city services while reducing the spread of COVID-19.
There will be one point of access to the building at the main front doors at the government center. A phone then can be used to contact a staff member to assist.
The Police Department will still be accessible through the Public Safety doors.
City staff are also available by phone and email. There are also many city services accessible online. Residents should consider using phone, email and online resources before visiting the Maple Grove Government Center and Police Department.
The new limited access does not affect there response to 911 and emergency calls.
“Low priority calls for service may be handled by phone if the presence of a police officer is not required and the officer can still provide necessary service,” a press release from Maple Grove Police Department. “The Maple Grove Police Department will always respond to high priority and emergency calls.”
Community members who need to conduct business at the Maple Grove Police Department are instructed to call 763-494-6100 to determine if they can be assisted by phone or email. If someone does need to come to the department, they should not come if they’ve: had a fever within the last 24 hours or are experiencing flu-like symptoms (cough, sore throat or shortness of breath).
The Maple Grove Police Department stated its “committed to continuing to provide the community with the highest level of service while keeping the community safe.”
Emergency — 911
Non-emergency dispatch — 952-258-5321
Maple Grove Police Department — 763-494-6100
Website — maplegrovemn.gov/departments/police
