On the first Tuesday of August, Maple Grove would normally celebrate National Night Out along with over 16,000 communities nationwide. Unfortunately, we are in unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Due to COVID-19, the annual kick off event at the Maple Grove Community Center has been canceled for 2020.
Citizens are invited to join forces with their neighbors and unite against crime. People are welcome to host a block party in their neighborhood on the evening of Oct. 6 and celebrate National Night Out in a safe manner with neighbors. People are still asked that they register their block parties. Those that do will receive a “care package” to help in planning and celebrating.
Maple Grove Police, Fire, Public Works, and other city staff are unable to visit registered block parties this year.
To register a neighborhood, visit maplegrovemn.gov/nno. Maple Grove Police request people to follow CDC and MDH COVID-19 guidelines. They encourage residents to:
• Speak with neighbors ahead of time and decide what items are non-negotiable, such as wearing a mask when mingling.
• The size of the party should be dictated by how many people can safely social distance (keep six feet apart) in the yard or on the street.
• Have a designated server wearing a mask/disposable gloves or consider single serve food options.
• Consider activities that promote social distancing, such as chalk art and lawn games.
The city is looking forward to National Night Out in 2021.
Contact Maple Grove Police Crime Prevention Officer Todd Strege at 763-494-6134 or email at crimeprevention@maplegrovemn.gov with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.