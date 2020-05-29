The Maple Grove Police Department is actively monitoring the unfolding events surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which have been unsettling for many communities.
“The Maple Grove Police Department is currently working with our regional law enforcement partners and many business leaders to ensure the safety of the Maple Grove community,” the department said in a press release. “Our agency has deployed additional officers and is implementing a preventative and response strategy in partnership with many surrounding agencies.”
Several city businesses chose to close early or extreme measures to ensure the safety of their customers and employees. The department stated its work was to work and support community partners and businesses.
Businesses and residents are asked to immediately call 911 if they observe any suspicious behavior or activity.
Contact Commader Jon Wetternach at 763-494-6199 for assistance or any questions.
