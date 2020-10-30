Maple Grove Parks and Recreation secures new studio space at The Shoppes

This fall the Maple Grove Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Shoppes of Arbor Lakes has expanded their recreation programming space to the former Forever 21 retail location. This 17,000-square-foot programming space allows for safe social distancing for recreation programming during the pandemic.
The recreation team has moved their traditional fitness and wellness programs that are generally hosted at the local schools into this new space. These programs include yoga, tai chi, Zumba and more. Fall sessions have begun and winter sessions will be posted mid-November. View the full guide of recreation program offerings online at maplegrovemn.gov/parks and recreation.
As winter weather approaches this new space is also home to three pickleball courts that are available for open play on Friday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday afternoons from noon to 6 p.m. Reservations are required, and can be done at bit.ly/pickleballmg
The new studio space will also be the home for the indoor Farmers Market beginning this November. The indoor market will be Thursdays, Nov. 12 and 19 and Dec. 10 and 17, from 3 to 6 p.m. Visit maplegrovefarmersmarket.com for more information.
To learn more about the space and to register for recreation programs and pickleball visit the city website at maplegrovemn.gov/parksandrecreation.
The Maple Grove Parks and Recreation Studio at The Shoppes is located at 12059 Elm Creek Blvd. in Maple Grove.
