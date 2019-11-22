The Maple Grove and Osseo Police Departments are participating in the Justin Morneau Winter Warmup Coat Drive during the next few weeks.

People can bring in new or gently used coats now to Dec. 5 to the Maple Grove Police Department, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway. There is a drop box in the lobby, which will be accessible 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Those in Osseo may bring donations between now and Dec. 5 to the Osseo Police Department, 415 Central Avenue.

Coats collected will be donated to the Salvation Army in partnership with Standard Water Control in Crystal.

Anyone with questions can contact the Maple Grove Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at 763-494-6134 or crimeprevention@maplegrovemn.gov, or Osseo Police Officer Anthony Mortinson at 763-269-2470 or tmortinson@ci.osseo.mn.us

