The Maple Grove and Osseo boys basketball teams will compete in the 30th annual Pacesetter’s Sweet 16 Championships from Aug. 7 and 8. This invitational event pits top teams from Class 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A in a single class tournament in boys and girls basketball.

Maple Grove (13-10 last season) reached the state semifinals last year and is returning senior guard Jon Haakenson (13.2 points per game). In the North Pool on Saturday, Maple Grove faces Mankato West at 9:50 a.m. and Caledonia at 3:10 p.m. On Sunday, there will be Division I, II, and III tournaments, based on pool play.

Osseo (11-9 last season) returns its top five scorers from last year: Josh Ola-Joseph (16.7 PPG), Bernard Omooria (10.3), Donald Ferguson (9.0), Tyirece Waits (8.4), and Blessed Barhayiga (7.4 ). In the East Pool on Saturday, Osseo faces Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta at 9:50 a.m. and Deer River at 12:30 p.m. The West pool includes Wayzata, Lake City, and Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, while the South pool includes Park Center, South St. Paul, and Hayfield.

Action will take place at Clemens Field House in the College of St. Benedict, four miles west of St. Cloud. All games are open to the public. Complete schedules will be posted at pcesettersports.net later this week.

