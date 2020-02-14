The Original Mattress Factory is hosting a Bring A Blanket Drive for Bridging event in February.
Everyone is encouraged to donate new or gently used blankets for distribution to local families in need. Clean out the closet, make a blanket or purchase one for people who have no blankets at stop by a local Original Mattress Factory location.
The Maple Grove location, 8071 Wedgewood Lane, is participating. The event is Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 to 11 a.m.
All sizes are needed including throw, twin, full, king and especially queen-sized blankets.
Now in its 17th year, the Original Mattress Factory Bring a Blanket for Bridging drive is Bridging’s primary means of securing blankets for the more than 5,000 beds that they give away annually.
The first 20 donors at each location will receive a “secret envelope,” that may contain concert tickets, movie passes or other fun prizes (one envelope per donor, regardless of the number of blankets donated.)
Bridging was founded on one simple, yet powerful idea — that together we can create a bridge between those in need and those with excess. Since 1987, Bridging has served nearly 90,000 local Twin Cities households, and reduces landfill space by 10 million pounds each year.
