Tis the season for lacing up skates, heading to the local ice rink and gliding across the ice.
Maple Grove Parks and Recreation has begun preparing the local ice skating spots for the winter season.
The Central Park Skate Loop is now open at 12000 Central Park Way. This 810-foot long refrigerated ice loop is open now through mid-March, weather permitting.
Skating is free. But now reservations are required for spectators and skaters. To make a reservation, visit bit.ly/CPSkateLoop
Also note that the warming house is closed and concessions and skate rentals are currently unavailable.
COMMUNITY RINKS
Community rinks are anticipated to open Saturday, Dec. 19, as long as the weather permits. These rinks will stay open until they are no longer suitable for skating.
The rinks are for hockey and pleasure skating with lights.
The community rinks include:
• Boundary Creek neighborhood park — 10122 104th Avenue
• Cedar Island School community playfield — 6701 East Fish Lake Road
• Donahue North playfield — 6632 Annapolis Lane
• Elm Creek School community playfied — 9830 Revere Lane
• Gleason Fields community playfield — 18815 67th Avenue
• Kerber community playfield — 9095 Elm Creek Boulevard
• Maple Grove Middle School community playfield — 7000 Hemlock Lake
• Weaver Lake community playfield — 8401 Dunkirk Lane
The community rinks will be open Monday to Friday from 4 to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8:30 p.m.
NEIGHBORHOOD RINK
There is also a neighborhood rink where skaters can skate for fun. This rinks does not have lights.
The rink is locate at Thoresen special use park, 6359 Eagle Lake Ddrive.
For more information, visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov. Or, call the pre-recorded weather line at 763-494-5959 for updated ice conditions and weather-related closures.
