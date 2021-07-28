Maple Grove opens cricket pitch

On July 22, 2021 the city of Maple Grove Park Board and City Council hosted a ribbon cutting and cricket demonstration in recognition of the completion of the cricket pitch amenity at Boundary Creek Park. The cricket pitch officially opened for use on July 24. It is located at 10122 104th Avenue in Maple Grove’s Boundary Creek Park. After the playable season the pitch will be closed in October to allow for turf restoration.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.