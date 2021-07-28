Maple Grove opens cricket pitch

On July 22, 2021 the city of Maple Grove Park Board and City Council hosted a ribbon cutting and cricket demonstration in recognition of the completion of the cricket pitch amenity at Boundary Creek Park. The cricket pitch officially opened for use on July 24. It is located at 10122 104th Avenue in Maple Grove’s Boundary Creek Park. After the playable season the pitch will be closed in October to allow for turf restoration.

