On Jan. 10, Alasan Ann, a 2019 graduate at Maple Grove Senior High, just got one step closer to his Olympic Dreams. He is a member of the World Taekwondo Academy Competition Team that took second place at the U.S.A. Grand Slam tournament in Colorado Springs, Colorado. His second place finish helped secure his number one ranking in the U.S.A. and also will give him an opportunity to compete for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Team Trials later this year.
