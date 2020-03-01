AE2S has announced the addition of two Engineers in Training (EIT) to the engineering consulting firm’s Maple Grove office.

Lane Volkmann earned his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering with an environmental emphasis from Iowa State. Volkmann is an EIT within the AE2S Drinking Water Practice.

Luke LaMoore graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor of science degree in bioproducts and biosystems engineering and an emphasis in environmental and ecological engineering. LaMoore is an EIT within the AE2S Water Resources Practice.

AE2S is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm that specializes in water, wastewater, water resources, rural water, civil engineering, surveying, mapping, GIS, structural engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and controls, communications and financial services.

