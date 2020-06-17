Maple Grove Parks and Recreation is hosting an event on Father’s Day.

Register now to watch “Big Hero 6” as the Father’s Days Drive-in Movie event Sunday, June 21.

The “gates” at 12601 82nd Ave. NE (LifeTime Fitness) will open at 7 p.m. for the drive-in event. The movie will begin at dusk.

The cost to attend is $20 per car. To register, visit webtrac.maplegrovemn.gov.

