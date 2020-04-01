Maple Grove Nordic skier Bolcer’s Junior Olympics outing cut short

Maple Grove senior Christina Bolcer’s recent participation in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Cross Country Ski Junior National competition was cut short by the COVID-19 Virus.
The nationals were scheduled for Donner Summit in Truckee, California, March 7-14. Two races were conducted before the meet was canceled and all the skiers went home.
Competing for the Midwest, Bolcer placed 75th in the 5K Classic event and 77th in the 1.3K Freestyle sprint competition.
Bolcer completed a successful season at Maple Grove High when she won the conference and section individual titles and led the Crimson to the state meet.
Even her junior national experience was cut short by the coronavirus, Bolcer still enjoyed the experience.
“It was such a good experience to compete against the best athletes in the country,” Bolcer said. “Our team did everything we could to prepare for the races that we would race. The Midwest team had several All-American finishers though we only raced two of the events. In this sport, you always have to be able to adapt to changes and focus on what you can control. Our coaches did a great job of keeping the team informed and ready for all the possibilities. Though our first couple days of racing didn’t go as well as we had hoped, we were smart with training and listening to our bodies. Adjusting to the altitude was a big obstacle.”
Unfortunately for Bolcer and the other skiers, there isn’t a way to reschedule the event, but they are planning to train for future years.
“I hope to continue racing at a high level next year and am excited to just enjoy more skiing,” she said.
